Gemini 4 Neon brings frontier-level intelligence with fast end-to-end task completion across complex software engineering, knowledge work, and science workflows. Since we introduced the model, builders have been experimenting with its balance of depth and efficiency, dialing up its thinking levels for complex coding and interactive 3D builds. Check out five projects showing what Neon can do below.

Light up a 3D Earth.

Starting with a literal neon world: @HarshithLucky3 used Neon on high thinking in Google Antigravity to build this glowing 3D Earth.