Following yesterday's Genie 4 launch, Genie 4 is now available for developers through the Gemini API (via the Interactions API) and Google AI Studio.

Starting from a text prompt, a reference image, or both, developers can experiment with generating continuous 720p worlds at 24fps with synchronized native audio — from ambient soundscapes and sound effects to character dialogue. Using real-time keyboard controls alongside live text prompts, you can navigate environments and change weather, lighting, objects, or events on the fly. Gemini reasoning keeps the world state consistent and coherent throughout.

Whether you’re prototyping interactive experiences, visualizing designs for spatial concepts, or training robotics and AI agents, Genie 4 opens up a blank canvas for you to test ideas and define new possibilities. As a reminder every output includes imperceptible SynthID watermarking.

Try the interactive canvas and starter apps in Google AI Studio. Review pricing details and explore the Gemini API documentation to begin building.