Starting today, computer use in the Gemini app for Mac helps you get multi-step tasks done across your local files, desktop apps, and the web. This saves you time on the repetitive work that normally takes dozens of clicks. Just describe what you need, and Gemini handles the clicking, typing, menus, and forms for you.

Gemini works inside an isolated background window with a live preview right in your chat. Your main screen and cursor remain completely free, so you can keep typing, designing, or taking calls without interruption. Privacy and safety are built in: you choose which apps Gemini can access, watch every step live, pause at any time, and approve key actions before they happen.