For hundreds of millions of people globally, a lower-memory Android device is their everyday connection to the internet, education, and business.

Until recently, hardware limits meant those phones only had basic voice commands. Now, we’re bringing the Gemini app to eligible Android (Go edition) devices, putting Google’s personal AI assistant in the hands of hundreds of millions more people. We re-architected the app so the core Gemini experience runs smoothly on hardware with less memory.

Instead of typing out long prompts, you can talk things through or practice for an interview out loud in more than 45 languages with Gemini Live, point your camera at notes or forms to learn and translate, or create custom images with Nano Banana — like a flyer for a weekend bakery sale. To get started, download the Gemini app on Google Play, press and hold the power button on supported phones, or look for it preloaded on upcoming devices from partners like Transsion.