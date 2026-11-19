What do Leonardo da Vinci, Benjamin Franklin, and Ada Lovelace have to teach us about creativity in the age of AI?

On our newest episode of Dialogues on Technology and Society, Kent Walker sits down with biographer and historian Walter Isaacson to talk about why history's biggest breakthroughs have always been a team sport. They look at why curiosity and human judgment matter more than ever when information is right in your pocket.

Watch the latest episode.