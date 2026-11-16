Online spaces are where children and young people discover new ideas, keep up with current events, and learn about the world around them. This is highlighted in Google’s The Future Report, which gathered the views of 6,000 UK teenagers to better understand the opportunities and challenges that technology presents for young people.

For many (83%), information comes through algorithm-driven recommendations — which children see as positive for introducing them to new ideas they may not see otherwise. Young people are also increasingly accessing video-based content and prefer this for building understanding, particularly of difficult topics. They are also engaging with AI, using tools like AI chatbots for creativity and learning on a daily basis.

While the report highlights the positive ways in which the internet is used for discovery and learning, it also points to the challenges young people face in accessing high-quality, trustworthy information. Teens recognised that the proliferation of AI-generated and manipulated content was making the online information environment increasingly complex to navigate. This is echoed in Internet Matters’ own research, which found that the growth of this content is leaving children feeling less trusting of the news they encounter in their feeds and more concerned about their ability to distinguish between what is true and false online.

Addressing these challenges will be essential if we are to preserve the educational benefits of online spaces. Children and young people must have access to high-quality, accurate content, alongside the skills to critically engage in an increasingly complex information environment. This is especially important in the UK, which is set to lower the voting age to 16, with the aim of increasing lifelong democratic participation. However, this will only be possible if young people feel equipped to engage confidently with the news, politics and current affairs they encounter online.

Encouragingly, Google’s research found that many teenagers are already using strategies to verify online information, including cross-checking sources (49%), checking the credibility of websites and authors (48%) and speaking to parents and trusted adults about the content they have seen online (45%). However, the responsibility for navigating a changing and complex information environment should not rest with young people alone.

Platforms, educators, and policymakers all have a role to play in helping children and young people access trustworthy information and develop digital and media literacy. Schools must be supported with clear direction set by government, alongside the resources and training needed to teach these skills effectively in the classroom. Tech companies also have an important role to play by making their platforms and services safe and media-literate by design. This means supporting children to have age-appropriate experiences and embedding features that help young people evaluate, question and contextualise what they see.

Parents will also continue to be children’s main source of information about online safety, and who they turn to when they need support. Yet they are also navigating many of the same challenges as their children. As a result, we must ensure that they too feel confident and able to support children — whether this is through building their own media literacy skills, improving access to easy-to-use parental controls or providing advice on where to access high-quality content.

Through this shared approach, we can build a safer and more empowering digital environment where every young person can confidently participate and thrive.