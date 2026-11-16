Read the Future Report and you meet a generation that is curious, capable and far more thoughtful about technology than we often give them credit for. Of the 6,000 UK teenagers surveyed, 77% said they always or often stop to consider whether what they find online can be trusted. That should make us optimistic, and it should inform how we think about keeping them safe.

Too often, public debates frame young people's digital lives as problems to be solved. Screen time to cut, platforms to restrict, harms to count. The report describes teenagers who are "digitally confident, curious and optimistic" while staying alert to the risks. That is much closer to what we hear from parents, who know what a great generation they are raising. They have concerns, but they also see children who are creative, funny and often remarkably sensible online. If policy starts only from fear, we risk designing for the worst case and failing everyone else.

When we think about online safety, we usually list what we hope to prevent. The risks are real, and parents are right to want them gone. But there is a second list we rarely write down and that one includes what gets lost when we take access away. The learning, the creativity, the conversations and the confidence that come from using technology well.

Those skills need to be developed over time in age appropriate ways. Knowing to check what you're consuming online is something that is learned through practice and with support. Trying things, getting some wrong, and working out what to do differently builds resilience. You can see it grow with age. The report tells us that 52% of 16 to 18 year olds always check what they find, compared with 33% of 13 to 15 year olds.

That learning takes place with the help, guidance, and involvement of parents and teachers Eighty-one percent of teens say they would ask a parent for help with misinformation, scams or cyberbullying, and that barely drops as they get older (83% of 13 to 15s, 79% of 16 to 18s). Teens want their parents involved with three in ten saying that parental supervision helps them get the balance right.

The same goes for AI. Two thirds of teens use it at least a couple of times a week, for creative projects (67%) or learning (65%). What's striking is how they use it. They value AI when it helps them understand, not just when it gives answers. One 15-year-old in the report said she needs to know "how it's been worked out" for her schoolwork. That is exactly the instinct parents and educators want to develop.

If we can, the opportunities are incredible. Older teens are already using AI to learn a language (20%), teach themselves to code (19%) and prepare for job applications (17%). This is a generation using technology to stretch themselves, and as an organisation dedicated to improving outcomes for children that’s exciting to read.

There is clearly more work to be done. The report is honest about the gap teenagers perceive. Twenty-six percent of older teens worry their parents can't recognise AI or fake content. Parents need to be brought on the journey to an AI enabled world alongside everyone else. They need platforms that are safe by design, the confidence to respond calmly when things go wrong, and the chance to learn about AI alongside their children.

This generation is giving us real reasons to be hopeful. Our job is to make sure every child gets to build these skills, with the adults in their lives beside them.