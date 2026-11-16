Childnet has worked towards making the internet a great and safe place for over 30 years; however, it feels like concerns around online safety have never been higher. Whilst these conversations around online safety are happening, it is crucial that children and young people’s perspectives are taken into account.

At Childnet, youth voice is at the heart of everything we do, and we pride ourselves on not just listening to young people, but having their opinions shape everything we do. Young people tell us they believe that change is needed online and that significantly more needs to be done to make the online world a safe and positive space.

Why we need to listen to young people

Google’s The Future Report, which spoke to more than 6,000 UK teenagers, found that 67% use AI tools creatively daily. This mass adoption of this technology is very much in line with our own research released in February for Safer Internet Day 2026, which found that nearly all young people aged 8 to 17 (97%) use AI tools, with 58% saying that AI makes their lives better.

Our research found that young people liked to use AI for a variety of reasons, with 71% of young people saying that AI saves them a lot of time, while a growing number are using it for help and support, with 64% agreeing that AI is the best way to get advice quickly.

Both pieces of work show that young people are aware of the risks or challenges which come with spending time online, and of the impact of an overreliance on AI and other emerging technologies.

We found that 41% of teens feel like people their age are relying heavily on AI for emotional support or help with emotional issues, while almost one in seven (14%) say they use AI tools to discuss things they don’t feel they can talk to anyone else about. This could also be seen across The Future report, where almost a fifth (18%) of teens surveyed (and 20% of 16-18s) reported chatting to AI "as a friend".

We also can’t ignore the real fears that young people have shared about AI, with 60% of young people saying they are concerned about someone using AI to make inappropriate pictures of them, as well as concerns around the impact on creativity and schoolwork, and even for emotional support or friendship.

Through our work in schools, our youth advisory boards, and in our focus groups, we see time and time again that young people are not only willing to have conversations about their life online, but that they are eager to have their voices heard about the issues that matter most to them.

The role of parents and carers

Parents and carers play a key role in supporting their children online. Our research found that 74% of young people would talk to a parent or carer if they were worried about AI; however parents and carers need more support and resources too. Less than 1 in 5 parents have set rules or guidelines for how their child can use AI at home and only 13% know where to go for advice or support if they are worried about their child’s use of AI.

The Future report also showed young people who were willing to have these conversations with their parents and carers. Approximately three in ten teens indicated that allowing their parents to supervise their online activities (30%) was a helpful measure.

At Childnet, we have a range of free resources to help parents, carers, and educators have conversations with young people about their life online, including our Family Agreement, conversation starters, and youth voice in online safety toolkit. We also have specific resources designed to talk about AI, both in the classroom and at home.

There is a feeling of a state of flux, of often rapid change, in both technology and the rules around access to technology – in this context, education and conversations which take on board young people’s experience will be more important than ever.