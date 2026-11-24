In 2016, we arrived in King’s Cross as founding residents of the Knowledge Quarter. Today, we’re announcing our plan to purchase 6 Pancras Square.

Alongside Central Saint Giles and Platform 37, this investment cements our London campus as a key AI development hub. These offices will be home to thousands of Googlers who help build products like Gemini, Search and YouTube, which contribute £140bn to the UK’s economy.

Incredible ideas happen when people connect, whether co-creating in our Accessibility Discovery Centre, launching Fuel Prices on Google Maps, or researching how AI can improve breast cancer detection.

Our campus will continue to bolster community and innovation. Alongside our £5bn investment in the UK, including our Waltham Cross data centre, AI Campus, the forthcoming AI Exchange, as well as our decade long upskilling programme that has trained over 1.2 million Brits, we’re investing in the people, places, and partnerships shaping Britain’s future growth.