Here are 4 things you didn’t know you could do with Gemini Canvas.
Gemini Canvas gives you an interactive workspace alongside your chat. Here are four ways to use it.
- Create web apps and mini-games: Build 3D visualizers, playable browser games, and more.
- Make custom study tools: Turn notes or PDFs into interactive quizzes, flashcards, and sandboxes.
- Design office productivity boosters: Convert spreadsheets into sales trackers, pricing calculators, and task lists.
- Refine writing side-by-side: Highlight text directly on the canvas to adjust tone, rephrase sections, or restructure proposals.
Try it in your next chat.