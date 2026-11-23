Gemini Canvas gives you an interactive workspace alongside your chat. Here are four ways to use it.

Create web apps and mini-games: Build 3D visualizers, playable browser games, and more.

Build 3D visualizers, playable browser games, and more. Make custom study tools: Turn notes or PDFs into interactive quizzes, flashcards, and sandboxes.

Turn notes or PDFs into interactive quizzes, flashcards, and sandboxes. Design office productivity boosters: Convert spreadsheets into sales trackers, pricing calculators, and task lists.

Convert spreadsheets into sales trackers, pricing calculators, and task lists. Refine writing side-by-side: Highlight text directly on the canvas to adjust tone, rephrase sections, or restructure proposals.

Try it in your next chat.