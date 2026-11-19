ICYMI: Transfer your history from other AI apps into Gemini.
Switch to Gemini without starting from scratch. Here’s how to bring your context, preferences, and chat history from a different AI assistant into Gemini.
- Open your Gemini import settings and copy our prompt.
- Paste it into your previous AI tool to generate a summary of your preferences.
- Paste the response into Gemini.
- Export a ZIP file of your chat history from your previous provider's account settings.
- Upload the ZIP archive in Gemini settings to pick up conversations right where you left off.