Switch to Gemini without starting from scratch. Here’s how to bring your context, preferences, and chat history from a different AI assistant into Gemini.

Open your Gemini import settings and copy our prompt. Paste it into your previous AI tool to generate a summary of your preferences. Paste the response into Gemini. Export a ZIP file of your chat history from your previous provider's account settings. Upload the ZIP archive in Gemini settings to pick up conversations right where you left off.