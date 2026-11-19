Today we're launching Tool Retrieval in the Gemini API, available in preview in the Interactions API.

When an agent connects to dozens or even hundreds of tools, sending every full parameter schema on every request adds up fast. It inflates input token counts, adds latency, and lowers tool-selection accuracy as the candidate list grows. Tool Retrieval lets your agent keep its full tool library on standby and load parameter schemas only when the current task needs them.

How it works